World

At least 21 people died in their cars in a snow storm in northern Pakistan

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

At least 21 people died in a snow storm near the town of Murree, a tourist resort 70 kilometers from Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. People, mostly tourists, were trapped in a huge traffic jam caused by the storm, and according to local police at least six of them froze to death in their cars. There is still no precise information on the others, but it is possible, he wrote AFP, who died from inhaling exhaust fumes from their snow-buried cars.

The town of Murree is undergoing extraordinary snowfall these days which are causing major problems: among other things, the gas for heating is running out and drinking water is starting to fail.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Uzbek, 17, wrote the myth- Corriere.it

7 days ago

so Italy and Europe are preparing for Christmas and New Year

3 weeks ago

how China defends the moral integrity of the party

7 days ago

“A song as gentle as a poem” – Corriere.it

November 30, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button