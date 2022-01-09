At least 21 people died in their cars in a snow storm in northern Pakistan

At least 21 people died in a snow storm near the town of Murree, a tourist resort 70 kilometers from Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. People, mostly tourists, were trapped in a huge traffic jam caused by the storm, and according to local police at least six of them froze to death in their cars. There is still no precise information on the others, but it is possible, he wrote AFP, who died from inhaling exhaust fumes from their snow-buried cars.

At least 20 tourists have lost their lives in #Murree according to the government so far while the unofficial casualty numbers are quite high. Murree has been declared calamity-hit while an emergency has been imposed in the region. Army called in for rescue operation ???? pic.twitter.com/Bt2n1PwISD – Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) January 8, 2022

The town of Murree is undergoing extraordinary snowfall these days which are causing major problems: among other things, the gas for heating is running out and drinking water is starting to fail.