At least 4 billion in extra profits for those who buy and sell gas from Russia, but the government only taxes renewables

Amounts to 1.5 billion in receipts estimated by the State General Accounting Office from the “restitution” introduced in Sostegni-ter decree of the so-called “extra-profits” of renewables. The rule, it is explained, “intends to stabilize the treatment” of renewable energy plants so far incentivized (with the exclusion of those considered small, that is up to 20 kW), “by binding operators to return extra profits by looking at the sale of energy with respect to at a ‘fair price before the crisis’. The estimate is defined as “reasonably conservative”. In short, the government goes fishing mainly in the pockets of companies, such as Enel, Edison or A2a, who manage the hydroelectric plantsdams which supply approx 19% of the energy we consume. These are structures entrusted in concession by now fully depreciated. They produce “free” energy, with the current prices of megawatts a gold mine.

Read Also Arera, “system charges” in the bills of the first quarter of 2022 eliminated also for medium-large companies

Palazzo Chigi does not look instead to the super profits that Italian companies are making thanks to gas prices which they import from Russia and then resell. Or to that extracted from the Italian fields on which very low concessions are paid. In short, largely Eni30% controlled by the Treasury, but not only. Russian gas comes all through the Tarvisiofrom which pass about 30 billion cubic meters a year. The Russian state giant Gazprom keeps the tighter price confidentiality to which the gas is sold. However, in the meeting with the top management of Italian companies last week, the president did Vladimir Putin the consideration that the Italian energy companies are making big profits thanks to the difference between how much they pay for Moscow gas and the price at which they resell it.

As noted by the president of Nomisma energia Davide Tabarelli, not all the fuel we import from Russia is anchored in long-term sales agreements but, realistically, about two thirds are bought at almost halved values compared to current prices. One cubic meter comes paid about 30 cents and resold at 50 with a profit of 20 cents. Multiplied by 20 billion cubic meters we are talking about approx € 4 billion in additional earnings. Profits are also huge for Russian dealers. The country “floats” on endless gas reserves it costs very little. It is delivered to the market with a cost of extraction and transport of around 5-6 euros per megawatt and sold for ten, twenty times as much.

Read Also According to Putin, Italian energy companies are doing gold deals with Russian gas. Families and companies foot the bill

In general, thanks to the rising prices and the investments that had stopped during the pandemic (therefore less costs), money is raining down on all the oil and gas companies. The US giant Exxon Mobil announced today earnings in 2021 for 23 billion dollars (20 billion euros), the highest profit since 2014 and higher than analysts’ estimates. A result, explains the company, favored primarily by the increase in gas prices. In 2020, due to the pandemic, the company had registered its first budget red in 40 years. A few days ago the other US giant Chevron surprisingly announced a 6% increase in the dividend that will be distributed to shareholders.