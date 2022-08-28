At least 478 migrants from the DR have entered Honduras irregularly in 2022

Nearly 80,000 irregular migrants who travel with the idea of ​​reaching the United States have arrived in Honduras so far this year, most of them of Cuban nationality, according to figures from the National Migration Institute (INM) consulted by Efe.

Between January and August 19, 79,667 entered the Central American country. migrants trying to move north with the goal of reaching the United States, according to official data.

The INM detailed that this year 44,535 Cuban migrants, 19,222 Venezuelans, 4,795 Ecuadorians and 3,051 Haitians have entered Honduras irregularly.

They are followed, in order, by 642 from India, 636 from Colombia, 592 from Senegal, 569 from Angola, 470 from Bangladesh, 478 from the Dominican Republic, 446 from Brazil, 423 from Ghana, 403 from Nicaragua, 329 from Cameroon, 278 from Somalia, 256 from China, 239 from Nepal, 209 from Eritrea and 2,094 from other nationals, it adds.

According to INM statistics for January and August 19, 2021, a total of 10,032 irregular migrants entered Honduras. Of them, 4,294 from Haiti and 3,622 from Cuba, the predominant nationalities in this group.

54.8% (43,676) of immigrants are men, 28.5% (22,728) women and 16.6% (13,263) are children and adolescents, added the Migration Institute.

Of the total irregular migrants this year, 52.5% (41,847) were between 0 and 30 years old, and 47.5% (37,820) were over 30 years old.

The Migration Institute also indicated that 77.3% (61,556) of the migrants entered Honduras through the municipalities of Danlí and Trojes, department of El Paraíso, bordering Nicaragua.

El Paraíso has become in recent months a new route that migrants, mainly from Cuba, Venezuela and Haiti, are using to continue towards the United States.

At the beginning of August, a legislative decree came into force that exonerates migrants in a situation of mobility who enter Honduras irregularly from paying an administrative fine of more than 200 dollars.

The migratory amnesty was published on August 3 in the Official Gazette, three months after its approval in the Honduran Parliament.

Most immigrants who enter Honduras do so irregularly, through “blind spots” through human traffickers, known as “coyotes,” who do not always take them to the border with Guatemala.