at least 497 victims of abuse in the archdiocese

The involvement of the Pope Emeritus – In the report, Joseph Ratzinger is accused of erroneous behavior in 4 cases, relating to the period in which he was archbishop. For his part, the Pope Emeritus affirms that he did not commit errors of behavior for all the 4 cases indicated in the report, as reported by Martin Pusch in Munich. Ratzinger issued a written statement, attached to the report.

The accusations against Cardinal Reinhard Marx – The victims identified are mostly male, 60% aged 8-14. The report, which reviews the years between 1945 and 2019, on the sexual abuse of minors in the archdiocese of Munich and Freising was presented in the Bavarian city by Marion Westpahl who explained: “Cardinal Reinhard Marx is not present at this conference. We invited him but he decided not to come. Of course we deplore this choice. ” Cardinal Reihnard Marx is responsible for errors of behavior in relation to 2 cases of abuse in 2008.

The resignation presented by Marx – Cardinal Reinhard Marx had submitted his resignation to Pope Francis in June. Among the best-known exponents of the Curia in Germany, Marz had also released part of the letter sent to the Pope in which he cited, among the reasons for the choice, “the catastrophe of sexual abuse by priests”, declaring that the Church had reached ” a dead end “. In May, the Pope had ordered an investigation into the handling of cases of pedophilia in the diocese of Cologne. The cardinal had “offered” his resignation given the “catastrophic management” by the Church. Pope Francis had rejected the offer, however affirming that a reform process was needed and that every bishop had to take responsibility for that “catastrophe”.

The mandate to investigate abuse – In 2010, the archdiocese of Munich presented a first report on the abuses. This further Munich report, as commented by the archdiocese itself on the eve of its publication, is intended to be “a milestone in the further process of managing sexual abuse in the archdiocese”. The archdiocese, once led by Joseph Ratzinger, commissioned the report from the law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl nearly two years ago, with a mandate to look into the abuses between 1945 and 2019 and whether church officials handled the allegations correctly .