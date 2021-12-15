At least 59 people died as a result of a tanker explosion in Cap-Haitien, Haiti

At least 59 people died as a result of the explosion of a tanker that was transporting fuel to Cap-Haitien, one of the largest cities in Haiti, in the Caribbean on Monday evening. This was confirmed by the deputy mayor of the city, Patrick Almonor, adding that there are currently dozens of injured people hospitalized and in various medical centers in the city. Almonor, quoted by CNN, said fires that broke out following the blast destroyed nearly 50 homes, many of which will need to be demolished.

Local authorities said rescue operations were still ongoing and hinted that the total number of deaths in the next few hours is likely to rise. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared three days of national mourning “in memory of the victims of this tragedy,” which adds to the numerous crises and natural disasters that have affected the Caribbean country in its more recent history.

Plus de 50 morts, des dizaines de brûlés et de blessés répartis dans les hôpitaux du Cap-Haïtien et des environs, plus d’une vingtaine de maisons incendiées, tel est le bilan partiel après l’explosif d’un truck citerne dans le nord d’Haïti dans la nuit du 14 December 2021 pic.twitter.com/SWNqlsX4ek – Frantz Duval (@Frantzduval) December 14, 2021

