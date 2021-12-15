World

At least 59 people died as a result of a tanker explosion in Cap-Haitien, Haiti

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

At least 59 people died as a result of the explosion of a tanker that was transporting fuel to Cap-Haitien, one of the largest cities in Haiti, in the Caribbean on Monday evening. This was confirmed by the deputy mayor of the city, Patrick Almonor, adding that there are currently dozens of injured people hospitalized and in various medical centers in the city. Almonor, quoted by CNN, said fires that broke out following the blast destroyed nearly 50 homes, many of which will need to be demolished.

Local authorities said rescue operations were still ongoing and hinted that the total number of deaths in the next few hours is likely to rise. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared three days of national mourning “in memory of the victims of this tragedy,” which adds to the numerous crises and natural disasters that have affected the Caribbean country in its more recent history.

– Read also: The criminal gangs of Haiti are very strong

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Frontex will deploy a 24-hour plane to monitor the flow of migrants in the English Channel

2 weeks ago

Baerbock to foreigners, the liberal Lindner to the Corriere.it accounts

3 weeks ago

Ft does the accounts in the Vatican’s pocket, 100 million lost on the London building

November 8, 2021

Endangered whale gives birth while entangled in a fishing rope: “Both are in danger of dying”

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button