At least 6 dead and 9 injured leaves a shooting in California this Sunday | Univision News Shootings

California police reported that six people died and at least nine others were injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning.
A video posted on Twitter shows people running down the street to the sound of rapid-fire gunfire in the background. Video showed that several ambulances had been dispatched to the scene.
Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but said in a tweet that “a large police presence will be maintained and the scene will remain active.”
Authorities asked residents to avoid the area packed with restaurants and bars that leads to the Golden One Center, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.
Witnesses to the shooting in Sacramento, California
Berry Accius, a community activist, told the AP agency that he arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting occurred.
“The first thing I saw were victims. I saw a girl with a lot of blood on her body, a girl taking off her glasses, a girl screaming: ‘They killed my sister,’ a mother running, ‘Where is my son, have they shot my son?'” . “You know, shock, trauma. It’s a lot of things that, you know, you don’t want to see,” she added.
For her part, Kay Harris, 32, told the AP that she was asleep when one of her family members called to say they thought her brother had been killed. According to her, her brother was in London, a nightclub at 1009 10th Street, which she described as a place for “the younger crowd.”
The police are keeping the streets closed around that club this morning and Harris has spent the morning hanging around the place, waiting for news.