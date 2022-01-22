At least 70 people died in a series of bombings in Yemen, which also resulted in an internet outage across the country.

At least 70 people were killed and 100 injured in a series of particularly destructive bombings in Yemen. Among the targets of the bombings were a prison in the city of Saada and various telecommunications infrastructures in the port city of Hodeidah: the latter attack, among other things, resulted in the interruption of the internet network throughout the country.

The bombing took place in a large part of the country controlled by the Houthis, an Iranian-backed Shiite rebel group that has been fighting a civil war to control Yemen against a Saudi-led coalition since 2014. According to the local government, the bombings were carried out by the Saudi-led coalition. Responsibility cannot be ascertained at this time, but in the past, during the war, the Saudi coalition carried out extensive bombings on the territory controlled by the Houthis, also hitting civilian targets.

Over the past week, tensions between the Houthis and the coalition had increased dramatically after the Houthis claimed a drone strike not far from Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates, which killed three people.