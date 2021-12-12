At least 70 tornado deaths in Kentucky

Between Friday and Saturday, a series of tornadoes left dozens of deaths and injuries in various northern states of the United States. The most affected state is Kentucky: according to Governor Andy Beshear, tornadoes have caused at least seventy deaths, a number that could grow further in the next few hours. Friday-Saturday “was one of the worst nights in Kentucky’s history,” he added.

In all, more than 30 tornadoes have been recorded in at least five states: in addition to Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and especially Tennessee were also involved. Tornadoes have destroyed several buildings including a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, where more than 100 people worked (about 40 have been rescued so far), an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, in which at least six have died. people, and a retirement home in Arkansas, where at least two people died. Two deaths have also been confirmed in Missouri so far.

US President Joe Biden approved Kentucky’s request for a state of emergency and said his administration will do whatever it can to help all affected states: “I want people in all of these states to know that we will get through this. and that we will do it together, and that the federal government will not abandon them. ‘ Approval of the state of emergency application (which must be made by the individual state) authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Organization (FEMA) to send federal equipment, funds and resources to the affected state.

According to a website that monitors blackouts in the various states of the United States, 132,000 homes in Tennessee and nearly 60,000 in Kentucky were left without electricity on Saturday morning.

At least 50 people are likely dead after a tornado hit southwestern Kentucky late Friday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. A multitude of tornadoes spawned in the overnight hours Friday as a line of powerful storms ripped through the central US https://t.co/fgZmgtwa1d – CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 11, 2021

Rescue is continuing: the actual extent of the damage will only be known in the next few hours.