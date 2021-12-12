At least 83 confirmed deaths from US tornadoes, dozens missing – North America

At least 83 have been confirmed dead, while dozens of people are still missing – their number is still unknown – after the devastating series of tornadoes that hit six US states yesterday. The rescue services let it be known. Entire population centers have been devastated, some practically razed to the ground, such as the town of Mayfield, Kentucky.

“We still do not know how many human lives have been lost or the extent of the damage,” US President Joe Biden said in the evening, promising that the federal state would do “everything possible to help”.

Meanwhile, with six confirmed deaths, the number of people still trapped and victims in the rubble of the Amazon warehouse in Illinois destroyed by the passage of one of the tornadoes is still uncertain. Jeff Bezos said he was ‘heartbroken’ for the victims: “The news from Edwardsville is tragic,” said the Amazon boss on Twitter. “We are heartbroken over the loss of our teammates. Thoughts and prayers go out to their family and loved ones,” Bezos added. The roughly 100 workers at Amazon’s Edwardsville, Illinois warehouse working overtime for Christmas are believed to have been trapped in the warehouse when it collapsed as the tornado passed. So far at least 45 people have been pulled alive from the collapsed warehouse, one of them seriously injured and transported by helicopter to hospital.