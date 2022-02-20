At least 9.7 billion euros in crypto assets are in the hands of criminals | markets

The world’s criminals owned at least some 11,000 million dollars (about 9,700 million euros) in crypto assets in 2021. This was revealed this week by the American company Chainalysis, the world leader in expert and forensic analysis of blockchain, which has added that most of these funds are concentrated in a few accounts. According to the company, the main sources that feed the criminal walletsthe name given to cryptoactive accounts associated with illicit activities, are thefts by hacking, although they can also come from scams, fraud, data kidnapping, or ransomwareand the markets of the dark web. Russia, Iran and North Korea emerge as the main territories from which these actors operate.

In total, crypto assets held by criminals have increased by 266% since 2020. The company highlights that most of these funds are concentrated in 4,068 accounts belonging to criminal whales, a name given to actors who receive money from illicit sources. and who have cryptocurrencies valued at more than a million dollars in their wallets.

As for the origin of funds, hacking theft far outweighs other sources: at the end of 2021, total stolen funds accounted for 93% of all criminal balances, standing at around $9.8 billion ($8.6 billion). millions of euros). Funds from dark web markets are next at $448 million, followed by scams at $192 million, fraud at $66 million, and the ransomware with 30 million.

The company draws attention to the prominent role that some territories play in this dark business. By tracking movements using time zones, investigators have been able to track most of the illicit activity in three countries: Russia, North Korea and Iran.

In the case of Russia, a country where cryptocurrencies have penetrated deeply due to citizens’ distrust of institutions, the main activities are data hijacking and money laundering, although there is also a lot of illicit activity that comes from Hydra, the market of dark web biggest in the world. For its part, in North Korea, the activity of the Lazarus Group stands out, one of the main cybercriminal gangs in the world. Much of the illicit activity in this country would be associated with the hacking of funds and the kidnapping of data, which according to Chainalysis is used to capture currency and evade sanctions.

Specialists say that Iran has learned from both Russia and North Korea and has positioned itself as a major player in this field. Among the activities in which they have specialized are the kidnapping of data and the use of cryptocurrencies to evade economic sanctions, as well as the mining of cryptocurrencies to use them for illicit purposes.

Research

Chainalysis has collaborated on numerous investigations with the FBI and other US institutions to unravel the ways criminals use to move these funds, including the recent record seizure of $3.6 billion in cryptocurrency by the US Department of Justice. In this sense, they highlight that although the authorities are taking great steps in combating these crimes, one of the points on which the law enforcement should focus is money laundering.

Kim Grauer, director of research for the company, assures that the main objective of criminals is money laundering: “Money laundering in cryptocurrencies is also highly concentrated. While billions of dollars in cryptocurrency are moved from illicit addresses every year, most of it ends up in a surprisingly small group of services, many of which appear to be designed specifically for money laundering based on their transaction histories.” The executive highlighted, however, that illicit transactions only represent 0.15% of total cryptocurrency transactions.