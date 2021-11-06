At least 92 people died in the explosion of a fuel depot in Sierra Leone
At least 92 people died in the night between Friday and Saturday in the explosion of a fuel depot in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone. This was confirmed by the vice president of the country, says AFP. According to witnesses quoted by AFP, a vehicle that had caught fire following a road accident caused the explosion of the fuel depot. The flames then quickly reached nearby cars and other vehicles, killing dozens of people. There are also many injuries, but for now there is no more precise information. AP writes of at least 30 people hospitalized with severe burns.
