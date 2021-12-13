at least one death, 40% of the infections caused by the variant- Corriere.it

The data revealed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson: plan B is now in effect.

LONDON – Early in the morning the Minister of Health Sajid Javid to the microphones of the BBC confirmed that in British hospitals there were ten inmates with the Omicron version (and others in Scotland).

A few hours later the prime minister Boris Johnson gave news of the first death: a sign of the rapid evolution of Covid in a country where a new wave is expected in the coming days.

On a visit to a vaccination center, Johnson made it known that sadly yes, at least one patient died with the Omicron variant.

Yesterday, in a televised speech to the nation, the premier had warned citizens that the virus was creating new difficulties in the health system and that from today an emergency plan, the Omicron mission, which provides for the third dose for all adults (provided they have done the other two at least three months earlier) by the end of December.

An ambitious goal to achieve which will require the administration of about one million doses per day.

In the aftermath of the announcement – and the invitation to proceed with the Christmas celebrations as long as you undergo a quick test first, just to be safe – vaccine booking website was stormed and crashed, while the one to order the free quick tests points out that the swabs are finished. Johnson wanted on the one hand to reassure the country – the tests are there, go and get them in shops and pharmacies – but on the other he insisted on the gravity of the situation: The idea that Omicron is a less severe variant must be put aside. , he said. We must recognize the rhythm with which it is transmitted.

The prime minister and his package of anti-Covid measures, including the green pass for some events and in discos, will face a vote in parliament tomorrow where, it seems, about 70 Conservative MPs intend to vote against, a symptom of the premier’s battered credibility in the wake of controversy over parties apparently staged on Downing Street last year during the lockdown. .

The reported cases of the Omicron variant passed, in 24 hours, from 633 to 1239. A figure that, according to experts, underestimates the circulation of the new variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, considered by a report (which we talked about here ) extremely contagious and able to partially but substantially circumvent the protection against contagion offered by two doses of the vaccine.