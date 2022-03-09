At least one of the “Citgo 6” was released from prison in Venezuela

A member of the “Citgo 6” is released in Venezuela 2:15

(CNN) — At least one American from the so-called “Citgo 6” was released from prison in Venezuela, a lawyer who assists several of the group’s members and a spokesperson for a Venezuelan NGO that provides legal assistance to prisoners in the prison told CNN. country.

Gustavo Cárdenas, a US citizen detained in Caracas since 2017 and one of the six oil executives of the US refinery Citgo, was released from prison on Tuesday night, the lawyer and the NGO said.

Lawyers and relatives of the six men have often accused Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of using the group as “pawns” to exert pressure on the US government. In recent months, the group that was under house arrest was thrown in jail in apparent retaliation for the extradition from the United States of Alex Saab, who is considered by US authorities to be a figurehead for Maduro.

The group is made up of Gustavo Cárdenas, José Ángel Pereira, Jorge Toledo, José Luis Zambrano, Tomeu Vadell and Alirio José Zambrano. The former directors of Citgo Petroleum Corporation were arrested in 2017 in Caracas on charges of embezzlement, which they deny.

Cárdenas’ current whereabouts are unclear, although former prisoners in similar circumstances in the past were allowed to fly to the United States hours after their release.

A second foreign national released

Separately, Jorge Alberto Fernández, a dual Cuban-American citizen detained in Venezuela since February 2021, was released from prison on Tuesday, his attorney María Alejandra Poleo told CNN.

Fernández was arrested in February 2021 in the city of San Cristóbal, in western Venezuela, shortly after entering the country from neighboring Colombia. He was charged with terrorism for flying a small domestic drone, Poleo told CNN. Flying a drone without a license is illegal in Venezuela.

Dialogue between Venezuela and the United States

The release follows a high-level visit by US officials to Caracas on March 5, the first since diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed in 2019.

Senior Director of the National Security Council for the Western Hemisphere, John Gonzalezand the ambassador for Venezuelan Affairs, James Story, met with Maduro and his wife in Caracas to discuss the health of US citizens detained in Venezuelan territory and the status of US sanctions on the Venezuelan oil market, according to reports. this Monday both Washington and Caracas.