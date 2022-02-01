“At least she doesn’t take shelter behind Labor” – Libero Quotidiano





Aldo Grasso on the columns of Corriere della Sera makes a review of the television news in the election of the Head of State. “If things had gone on for a long time, there would have been the risk of an overlap with the Sanremo Festival, with the unknown factor of being buried by easy metaphors. delusional, a whirlwind of opinions spanned on nothing and aridly guittesche. Indeed, there are those who have done everything to make this election look like a bad TV show (I am referring in particular to two “competitors”, Matteo Salvini and Giuseppe Conte: the first did not guess a single quiz, the second had the singular ability to express nothingness “, reveals Grasso.





“At one point, the only watchword that circulated on the television screens was cherchez la femme (‘not as a woman but as a smart woman’), but it was enough to follow Mentana’s six marathons in six days to discover that the best of all was and is Alessandra Sardoni “, says Grasso.





“Always punctual, always full of information, always unflappable, always polite. If he has to ask a question, he does it in less than 15 seconds (extreme limit to understand the skill of a journalist), if he has to express an opinion he expresses it with competence. He will have his ideas of him but keeps them to himself or does not pretend to take refuge behind the Travaglio (understood as a category). On TV, after Mattarella, Alessandra Sardoni “, concludes Grasso referring to another La7 journalist: the host of Otto e Mezzo, Lilli Gruber.