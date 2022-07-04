At least six killed in shooting during 4th of July celebration in Highland Park, Illinois

Police respond to shooting in Highland Park, Illinois 1:23

(CNN) — At least six people were killed and 31 injured in a shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, during an Independence Day parade, according to a city news release.

The statement goes on to say that police are still searching for a suspect in the incident who is “armed and dangerous” but says evidence of a firearm has been recovered from the scene.

Of those injured, 26 people were taken to NorthShore Highland Park Hospital, according to Jim Anthony, a spokesman for NorthShore University Health System.

Five other people were taken to NorthShore Evanston Hospital, which is a level one trauma center.

“We are assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of ​​the Independence Day parade route. STAY OUT OF THE AREA – Please allow law enforcement and first responders to do their job,” police said earlier in a Facebook post.

“Unfortunately, as you may know, we have an active shooter situation in Highland Park at your parade. There have been reports of nine people being shot. contact our state police who are supporting local police,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a Democrat, told a news conference.

Meanwhile, Illinois Congressman Brad Schneider says he was at the parade when the shooting happened and that his team is safe according to a tweet from his campaign.

“Today an attacker opened fire in Highland Park during the Independence Day parade. My campaign team and I were gathering at the beginning of the parade when the shooting started. My team and I are safe and secure. We are monitoring the situation closely and in contact with the mayor.”

“We are hearing that there could be deaths and other injuries. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything possible so that our children, our peoples, our nation are more safe. Enough is enough!”

State Representative Bob Morgan, District 58, says there are multiple injuries according to his verified Twitter account.

“For those who don’t know, there was a shooting on the Highland Park Parade. I’m fine, but there have been multiple injuries. Stay out of the area, stay safe and pray for those injured,” he explained.

Angela and Cristina Sednick, two Highland Park Independence Day attendees, told CNN affiliate WBBM they saw at least four injured people on the ground.

“I saw someone on the ground with one leg in the air and a girl kind of crying next to him,” Angela told a WBBM reporter. “And to the left my mother and I saw at least 3 more people on the ground with blood on them,” she added.

He said that after seeing those injured people on the ground, they started running towards his car.

Angela said that she and her family had arrived late to the parade, and that they started walking towards the parade when they saw the police, who scared them away.

The boyfriend of one of the sisters is still hiding in a building, Angela told WBBM.

The first information about the event was given by Highland Park Police, who said in a post on their Facebook account that they were “responding to an incident in the center of Highland Park.”

“The festival has been cancelled. Avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

Miles Zaremski, a witness at the scene, says he heard what he thought was 20-25 shots. He also told CNN that he saw at least one person bloodied and on the ground.

What is known about the suspect

Highland Park police are searching for the suspect, a white man in his 20s who is “armed and dangerous.”

“The suspect is currently described as a white male, approximately 18-20 years old, with long black hair, a small build and wearing a white or blue t-shirt,” Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill said at a news conference. of press.

Highland Park police are leading the investigation and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is working directly with the FBI, task force spokesman Chris Covelli said.

The suspect is still considered to be armed and dangerous and there is no indication he is holed up anywhere or holds hostages, Covelli said.

He did not disclose the ages of those killed in the shooting, adding that local officials are working with the coroner’s office.

O’Neill urged people in the area to take shelter at this time.

“We have secured the perimeter around the center of Highland Park and are continuing our searches,” he said.

Police recovered a gun and believe the suspect fired from a roof.

Sgt. Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force said police recovered a rifle from the scene of the shooting.

Covelli said he couldn’t reveal details about where the gun was found, but said it appeared the shooter was “shooting from a roof,” but he had no information on which roof specifically.

The official said the suspect is not in custody, adding that it is a very active scene and that at this point, the shooting appears to be “completely random.” He also said that at this point in the investigation, police believe there was only one attacker.

There is a perimeter around the city center and residents are urged to stay indoors, officials said. They also said the suspect does not appear to be holed up anywhere and they are looking to identify him.

Authorities ask that anyone with video contact Highland Park Police at 847 432-7720.