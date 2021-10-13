“At least the Golden Tapir enters my house”

MILAN – A betrayal: this would be the reason for the break between Massimiliano Allegri and Ambra Angiolini , after four years of relationship and fresh from living together in Milan. According to the rumors of the weekly Chi, the showgirl, who had moved to the Lombard capital to share a roof with the Juventus coach, would have done everything to put aside disappointment and pain and thus save the relationship, but in vain. The correspondent of Striscia la Notizia Valerio Staffelli thus reached Ambra for the delivery of the well-known “prize” of the satirical transmission, the Golden Tapir : “He unmarked on the band. What happened?“, the question. “I do not know“, the laconic response of the former presenter of Non è la Rai.”He will never leave her alone“, says Staffelli jokingly, with Ambra replying with irony:” Let’s say that at least the Tapir at home in Milan enters … “. The episode will air this evening on Canale 5 at 20.35.

Ambra, the post of his daughter Jolanda

Amber, which according to Who had not participated in the marriage of Max Allegri’s eldest daughter, Valentina, she was publicly defended by her daughter Jolanda, born from the previous relationship with the singer Francesco Renga, through an Instagram story: “Today my mom received a Tapir following the publication of various articles on the end of her relationship, but the reason is not clear to me. I know well that, as a public figure, according to some it is right that his life, even his private one, be heralded to the rooftops, but is it really necessary to rage? Why come to her in Milan? Why not go to Turin? Because she trusted the person she was with and with whom he shared four years of his life ?! And although this person turned out to be different in the end, is the fault of those who trust or those who betray trust and betray in every possible sense? What is reprehensible or “loser” in trusting and loving? When you play, you play along, I agree, but this doesn’t seem to me to be the case. And tell me what you want, that I am heavy, that I don’t know how to joke, that I ask questions about non-existent problems, that the real problems are others, but it doesn’t make me laugh. The suffering of other people does not amuse me. And yes, I feel like saying it because my mom is involved, but I think it regardless“.