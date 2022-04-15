At Least Three People Claim Reward For Information That Helped Capture New York Subway Shooter | Univision News Events

Who gave the information that led to the arrest of Frank James, the shooting suspect in the New York subway last Tuesday? Several people say they were the ones who provided authorities with the coordinates that led to the arrest of the suspect, who was charged Thursday with a federal terrorism charge.
The New York police have not provided the names of those who claim the feat and the moment of glory, and they also claim the $50,000 reward offered by the city authorities for information leading to the capture of the 62-year-old aggressor, who has He was detained this Thursday and without bail.
A Hispanic immigrant, another young Syrian and a citizen of Romanian origin they affirm that thanks to the information they passed on to the police, James was captured.
To add to the confusion, one of the defense attorneys assured this Thursday that James himself had called the phone provided by the police to surrender.
During rush hour Tuesday morning, the suspect activated two smoke grenades and fired 33 shots at passengers on a subway car as it entered Brooklyn’s “36 Street” station.
In total, 23 people were injured, 10 of them by bullets, although no life is in danger.
His defense attorneys have asked the authorities to provide psychiatric care to the accused who could face life in prison if found guilty.
It is still a mystery what this corpulent man did in the nearly thirty hours that elapsed since the shooting, considered by the justice system as a “terrorist attack” against the public transport system, and his arrest.
“It will take weeks” to review the security cameras that may shed some light on what he did, authorities said the day before.
A Mexican says he saw the subway aggressor walking and notified the police
Francisco Puebla, a Mexican who has spent 27 of his 46 years in the United States, is one of those who claims to have tipped off the police about James.
Puebla is the director of Saifee, a garden store on Calle 7. He says he had just seen James go by when he was “in front of the store with two guys who were doing work with the security cameras and at that moment a camera stopped. patrol at a traffic light and I ran.
“I told the officer, ‘maybe I’m wrong but I don’t think so, I just saw the man who shot in Brooklyn,'” and the patrol car slowly moved forward, stepped aside and apprehended the man who has caused the worst attack in the transport service of the American financial capital, in recent history.
Puebla assured that “he is not behind the money” of the reward, but he thinks it is fair that if the authorities have promised it, “they assume their commitment.”
A young Syrian asks about the reward after giving information about the subway attacker
The young Syrian Zack Tahhan, 21, who arrived in the United States five years ago, is another of those who claim to have contributed to his arrest. With the hashtag #ThankYouZack he has become a Twitter star.
According to this security camera technician, quoted by New York Timeswas checking equipment at the Puebla business premises near St. Marks Place and 1st Avenue in southeast Manhattan when he saw James on a security camera.
My God, this is the guy, we have to catch him, Tahhan told himself.
“No one has contacted me for a reward. The big reward is my followers,” Tahhan wrote on his Twitter account, in a message with a link to a donation page.
A Romanian says he also gave information about Frank James
Also Lee Vasu, a portrait artist of Romanian origin, notified the police.
The artist assures on the Artnet portal, specialized in art, that he had studied for a long time the photo of the suspect published in the media.
He was finishing lunch at a restaurant on St. Mark’s Place with his mother, wife and 8-month-old daughter when he saw a familiar face on 1st Avenue.
“I told my wife: ‘the person who shot in the subway is behind us. Hurry, don’t say anything. Go away!'” and he went to a police patrol stationed on the avenue to give them the location of the suspect.
James was arrested in the East Village area of Manhattan. The man faces a federal terrorism charge and, according to New York City Attorney Breon Peace, if he is found guilty, he could spend the rest of his life in jail.
Separately, authorities initially said the shooting suspect was arrested on a tip that came from a McDonald’s on Sixth Street and First Avenue in Manhattan. Hours later the version was given – also citing police sources – that it was he himself who called giving the clue. The reasons are unknown or if he did it simply to surrender, since he did not resist.
Police officers arrived at the fast food restaurant and, not finding him there, began patrolling the neighborhood. Minutes later, they located him at the corner of St. Marks Place and First Avenue.
The reason that determined that James is the main suspect of the crime is because among the objects analyzed by the police is the key of a truck U-Haul that he had rented in his name and that was found near a station on the New York subway system.