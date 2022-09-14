At least three police officers killed by an armed gang in Haiti

At least three agents of the Haitian National Police (HNP) died this Tuesday during an operation by that agency against the Ti Makak gang, in the country’s capital, according to images released by the armed irregular group itself.

In that area, located in the upper part of Port-au-Prince, former senator Yvon Buissereth was burned alive in early August, and two journalists were also murdered last January.

The armed group, one of many that control part of the Haitian capital, posted images of the bodies of the agents on social networks, although the HNP did not comment on the matter.

On the other hand, Haitian media reported that at least two people died and several were injured during demonstrations registered today in the Delmas neighborhood and attributed the deaths to police shots.

These incidents were the most serious recorded on Tuesday in Haiti, as the streets of the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince burned a few hours after the government announced that it will order an increase in fuel prices.

Spontaneous demonstrations, systematic blockades of neighborhoods and highways, tire burning, stone throwing and the sound of gunshots were felt in the Haitian capital causing great tension and the total paralysis of activities, including public transport and commerce.

In Pétion-ville, several thousand people demonstrated in the streets to protest the government’s decision to “readjust” fuel prices.

Protesters chanted “give me back my belly, I can’t take it anymore” along the route of this impromptu demonstration, many of whose participants carried tree branches.

The resignation of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, complaints against the high cost of living, an end to insecurity and fuel shortages were some of the demands heard during the demonstrations.

Accompanied by a popular music band, which set the scene, the protesters were furious with the Government for not putting an end to the fuel shortage, and instead announcing an upcoming increase in prices in a context marked by the worsening of sociopolitical and economic crisis.

During the day, unidentified individuals attacked the premises of the Model FM radio station. As a result, a staff member was injured, the building was damaged and equipment was destroyed.

For about a month, Henry’s government has been facing protests across the country, which have caused at least five deaths, several injuries and acts of looting.