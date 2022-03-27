At least three scenarios are analyzed by the Executive against the political blockade in the National Assembly | Policy | News

After the setback experienced by the Government in the National Assembly, which shelved its initiative to investment law with which he intended to generate employment, his margin of political action was constrained and at least three scenarios are being studied to sustain his management.

The first immediate action would be to resort to the Constitutional Court (CC) to rule on the constitutionality of the procedure followed by the Legislature on March 24 to file the legal body of an urgent economic nature.

The argument is that the rapporteur of the project, the president of the Economic Development Commission, Daniel Noboa (United Ecuadorian), would not have been given the opportunity to adjust the texts, for which President Guadalupe Llori gave him one hour and a half.

But, as Noboa did not return to the conclave to expose these adjustments, the motion of legislator Darwin Pereira, of Pachakutik (PK), was called to vote, which obtained 87 votes for denying and filing the initiative.

The other two possibilities would be to summon a popular consultation or apply cross-death, the latter that would be the last option.

This is analyzed in a complex context for the regime, which recognized that there is a breakdown in dialogue with Parliament, which deepened with the revelation of President Guillermo Lasso that he had been blackmailed by legislators in exchange for votes to approve his proposal, until with cash orders.

In the midst of this there is a formation of two mobile majorities: one by the caucuses of the Correismo Union for Hope (UNES), Pachakutik (PK) and the Democratic Left (ID) that added the 87 votes to deny and file that article.

The other with UNES, the Social Christian Party (PSC), and several assembly members from the rebel wing of the PK, who seek to prioritize the impeachment of four members of the Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control (CPCCS), which organizes contests to appoint authorities of control.

With this, in the last few hours, the head of state together with his cabinet are discussing an appeal to the Constitutional Court; convene a popular consultation so that the electorate decides on its proposal for an economic model.

Or, dissolve the National Assembly or better known as a cross death, with which early general elections will be called, while Lasso will be able to govern with the issuance of decrees, which must be previously reviewed by the CC.

Sources from the Carondelet Palace commented that cross death would not be ruled out; although under the fear that a possible candidacy for the president’s re-election does not have political support.

Meanwhile, a plebiscite would be held immediately. That is, it would not be expected to include that ballot for the February 2023 sectionals.

Regarding this last alternative, the questions and annexes that would be proposed are also of concern, since they must be formulated with strict legality so that they are not rejected by the judges of the CC.

The constitutionalist Ismael Quintana sees neither the popular referendum nor a claim of unconstitutionality before the CC, regarding the legislative procedure to file the investment law.

“This is an issue that was resolved in accordance with the law of the Legislative Function. The speaker did not appear to present a motion to vote on the text with adjustments, so Darwin Pereira’s motion was discussed and voted on. There is no violation of the procedure, the law is well denied, therefore, there is no appeal for an action of unconstitutionality because the Assembly had the power to resolve, ”he specified.

Governing with popular consultations, to “dodge” the Assembly would be “a big problem,” said Quintana, because according to the third paragraph of article 195 of the Code of Democracy, the President of the Republic may propose a popular consultation on a project of law that has been denied by the Assembly.

So, the “Assembly is going to deny his proposals and the Constitutional Court is hardly going to give him possibilities to consult on trole laws; and, finally, another stumbling block is that Lasso wins the referendum”, he stated.

In that line, what would allow him to govern without obstacles would be the cross death.

For him political analyst Simón Pachano, the Legislature made the Government run “without an economic program”, since the filing of the investment law foresees the possible repeal of the tax reforms promoted by the Assembly and currently governed by decree-law.

“Given the vote of the assembly members, how the forces were aligned and the strong statements that the president gave about Xavier Hervas and the ID, there is no longer a possibility of dialogue, at least not in the short term, which can mean that the Government resorts to the crossed death”.

In his opinion, the president could “risk” adopting this mechanism, because it is difficult for him to continue governing with “radical sectors that have obtained two triumphs: the approval of 268 amnesties and the filing of the investment law.”

Pachano suggests balancing what is more convenient, “practically continuing to walk on the same ground, or risking the possibility of turning the situation around, because with the crossed death, he is left ruling with full powers, with a barrel price of $ 100 can reactivate the economy, carry out infrastructure works, improve health, which are visible things that can raise the level of support and be reelected”.

But going directly to a referendum “would be suicide”, taking into account that this measures the acceptance of the rulers and it would be an “excellent opportunity for his opponents to campaign against him”.

Ruth Hidalgo, director of the Citizen Participation Corporation (PC), He lamented that the Legislature is not fulfilling its role of citizen representation, and on the contrary, maintains a “destabilizing agenda” that began when it sought to remove Lasso for the so-called Pandora papers.

To these facts, they add the “institutionalization of impunity” by granting 268 amnesties and the rejection of the investment law. “I think this latest situation is brought on to push and create the perfect storm for a crossover death. This destabilization may be a hidden agenda, so that the Citizen Revolution (led by former President Rafael Correa) returns,” Hidalgo commented.

The professor warned that cross-death like the popular consultation are “risky and dangerous.” “The popular consultations are subject to the level of acceptance of a president, because they are finally voted for or against him. That requires an almost mathematical and statistical analysis and he would have to do the technical simulations to see if he has a chance. Any solution is a risk, it is a dangerous situation, and democracy is also in danger, ”she emphasized.

He added that Lasso has failed in his ability to transmit the political message of, for example, why the investment law was important, as well as explaining to the population what he has done in these first ten months of his administration. (I)