At Losail the F1 will lap in 1’21 “, half a minute less than the MotoGP bikes

How much faster will Formula 1 be in Losail than MotoGP? The premier class of the World Championship has opened the 2021 season with two appointments in Qatar, while the single-seaters of the Circus make their debut on the Losail track, so there are no time references.

According to the indiscretions that we collected in the paddock after the long preparation work for the simulators, a theoretical time of the pole position was estimated at around 1’21 ”to complete the 5.380 meters.

So we went to look at Pecco Bagnaia’s performance in Q2, author of the best time in March with the Ducati (1’52 ”772) and an ideal gap of 31” 772 emerged between the two wheels and the four.

The simulation data of Formula 1 must not be too far from the truth, because if we hazard other comparisons between the two worlds, where the two different disciplines have raced on the same track, a gap of about half a minute emerges between the single-seaters and the motorcycles: in Austin Max Verstappen signed pole in 1’32 “910 with the Red Bull RB16B and a few weeks earlier the usual Pecco Bagnaia had reached 2’02” 781 with the red from Borgo Panigale with a differential of 29 “871

The distances have shortened in Austria because the Red Bull Ring is a shorter track and the gap between the two worlds has been reduced to almost 19 seconds, slightly less than the 20 seconds that had emerged in Portugal at Portimao.

Pirelli has approved the harder compounds (C1, C2 and C3) for the particularly abrasive asphalt and for the expected heat (about 29 degrees of air and over 50 degrees on the track): theoretically a choice that goes more in the direction of Mercedes. which prefers choices that go on the most resistant solutions, while Red Bull stands out with the softer ones.

Another interesting theme is that of the aerodynamic load: the straight is very long (over a kilometer) but there is also a guided part where the downforce is needed: it is easy to foresee wings with medium load solutions, so it will be difficult to reach record speeds. touched by the MotoGP with 362.4 km / h by Johann Zarco with the Ducati of the Pramac team.