At Manchester United and Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the man to be reckoned with

In the doldrums of Old Trafford, only one player escaped criticism: Cristiano Ronaldo. At 37, can the Portuguese phenomenon still improve on his exceptional statistics?

Italy and England are the two teams against which Cristiano Ronaldo has never scored for Portugal. Recently, during the Euro, in 2021, he opened his counter against Germany and France. It must be said that there are still challenges for the 37-year-old striker. Even when, like him, we already have so many records.

In the League of Nations, the Portuguese will face Spain, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, three countries against which CR7 has already scored three, three and two times respectively. With Cristiano in their base XI, Portugal have lost just seven matches. It’s impressive when you know that the striker has … 186 caps. His 115 goals are also an international record. They were mainly marked with the right foot (61). CR7 scored 26 more goals with the left foot and 28 with the head.

And there is not yet a grain of sand in the machine, as he declared to ESPN Brazil last January: “Physically it’s as if I was only thirty years old. I take very good care of my body and my mind. Not so long ago I learned that your body can continue to perform after 33 years old, but the real fight is on the mental level, so in the last few years I’ve focused more on the mental.”he explained to justify his longevity.

Still important at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ambition is to continue until he is forty. The question is whether he will succeed. At Manchester United, he was in any case, and it may surprise you, the man of the season. With 18 goals and 3 assists in 30 games of Premier Leaguehe was the most decisive man for the Red Devils. his compatriot Bruno Fernandes follows at a respectable distance with 10 roses and 6 assists.

CR7 has been voted player of the month five times by United supporters and alone Mo Salah and Son Heung Min , with 23 goals each, were more productive in front of the opposing nets. A more than respectable record for a 37-year-old man.

Some believe that Cristiano Ronaldo has not adapted enough to the football of the German Raf Rangnick. But CR7 did what he does best: score goals. © iStock

If he held his rank, the Portuguese is obviously not satisfied with the season just delivered by Manchester United. In January, he said in an interview: “I didn’t come back to Manchester United to fight for sixth or seventh place”. And where did the team end up in Premier League ? Exactly in sixth position.

Since the creation of the Premier LeagueThirty years ago, Manchester United had only collected 58 points at the end of the season.

CR7 doesn’t have much to blame himself for personally. Despite criticism that he does not adapt to pressing football Ralf Rangnick, he just did what he does best, which is to score goals. He is a model employee for this and it is undoubtedly one of the reasons why the new coach mancunian Erik ten Hag don’t want to see him go “He’s a giant. Of course I want to keep him.”

The question is on everyone’s lips at Old Trafford. Will he stay next season? His contract still runs for one season, but it is rumored that the Portuguese would not consider extending his contract after its term. Behind the scenes, Sir Alex Fergusonwho had brought him from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 and who is a kind of second father, spoke several times with the Portuguese star to convince him to stay at Old Trafford beyond 2023.

But the situation of CR7 will also depend on the plans provided by Ten Hag. To what extent does the Dutch technician want to adapt his playing system to a player who will turn 38 next season? How should he play United to make the most of the enormous qualities of the five-time Ballon d’Or?

In any case, Ronaldo will need more crosses in order to exploit his strength and relaxation in the air. The whole team will have to put pressure on the opponent so that CR7 then has the space necessary to do what he does best: score.

For Portugal, this formula continues to work wonderfully for now. The question is whether it can also be implemented at Manchester United. Tonight’s Nations League duel between Portugal and Spain will therefore be closely watched by one person in particular: Erik ten Hag.

