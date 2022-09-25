At Milan Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian collaborates with Dolce & Gabbana

Editorial staff with AFP



09/25/2022 at 4:40 PM Updated 09/25/2022 at 17:03



During Milan Fashion Week, Dolce & Gabbana presented its new Spring-Summer 2023 collection in collaboration with Kim Kardashian.

The fourth day of Milan Fashion Week was marked by the presentation of the Dolce & Gabbana collection designed in collaboration with Kim Kardashian. A meeting awaited by the fans who were numerous to hurry in front of the Metropol, the headquarters of the Italian house, in the hope of seeing the star. The event was announced with a lot of advertising campaign and posts on social networks.

In the background of the parade, the projection of a black and white film of Kim Kardashian, platinum blonde, who enjoys a dish of pasta at the restaurant. All in slow motion and interspersed with innocuous gestures such as wiping your mouth or helping yourself to a piece of bread which, executed by the American, make up a fascinating performance.

The models paraded to rhythmic music to unveil the collection entitled “Ciao Kim”, whose pieces were chosen by the reality TV star from the house’s archives from the years 1987 to 2007. They therefore include reissues or historical pieces such as integral suits and ultra-tight dresses, corsets and transparent or lace lingerie, but also more streetwear looks, low-rise jeans and crop tops.

An event that the mother of the American, Kris Jenner, her sister Khloé Kardashian, as well as three of her children, North (9 years old), Saint (6 years old) and Chicago (4 years old) did not miss. The small family was seated in the front row to applaud Kim Kardashian who came to greet the guests with a bow at the end of the parade, in the company of the two creators, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.