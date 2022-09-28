At Milan Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian collaborates with Dolce & Gabbana

The fourth day of Milan Fashion Week was marked by the presentation of the Dolce & Gabbana collection designed in collaboration with Kim Kardashian.

• Read also: Kim K denies doing anything for the planet

• Read also: Kim Kardashian launches private equity firm

An appointment awaited by admirers who were numerous to crowd in front of the Metropol, the headquarters of the Italian house, in the hope of seeing the star.

The event was announced with a lot of advertising campaign and publications on social networks.





The backdrop for the entire parade was a black-and-white film screening of Kim, a platinum blonde, enjoying a pasta dish at the restaurant.

All in slow motion and interspersed with innocuous gestures like wiping your mouth or helping yourself to a piece of bread which, executed by the American, make up a fascinating performance.





The models paraded to rhythmic music to unveil the collection titled “Ciao Kim”, whose pieces were chosen by the reality TV star from the house’s archives from the years 1987 to 2007.

They therefore include re-editions or historical pieces such as integral jumpsuits and ultra-tight dresses, corsets and transparent or lace lingerie, but also more streetwear looks, low-waisted jeans and crop tops.

In the room, Kris Jenner, Kim’s mother, her daughter North and one of her sisters were in the front row to applaud the queen of social networks who came to greet by curtsying at the end of the parade, in the company of the two creators, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.