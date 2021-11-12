At Milan Games Week you will find Pokémon Diamond and Pearl at a bargain price from GameStop

There Milan Games Week & Cartoomics finally begins, and the metropolis of Milan is filled with video game and comic enthusiasts ready to meet developers, artists and influencers, but also to take advantage of incredible offers available exclusively at the fair. Today we want to show you the discounts that Milan Games Week participants will be able to find at hall 12 in Gaming Zone powered by Gamestop, including an exclusive offer for Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Before moving on to the offers we remind you that Millennium Pokémon will be an active protagonist of this fair, and we have several plans events with prominent personalities of the world of pocket creatures. In our dedicated article you can find the whole program thorough and guests.

Let’s start immediately with the most attractive offer for all of us Pokéfanatics: from GameStop to Milan Games Week it will be possible pre-order Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl at the bargain price of € 39.98. A truly unmissable offer to relive the adventure in Sinnoh after 15 years and prepare yourself as best as possible for the arrival of Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The discounts for the Big N don’t end there though. It will also be possible buy locally some titles at really affordable prices, among the many we want to emphasize:

Just Dance 2022 just € 39.98 .

just . FIFA 22 just € 29.98 .

just . Videogame laboratory just € 19.98 .

just . 51 Worldwide Games just € 29.98 .

just . Immortal Fenyx Rising just € 29.98 .

just . Shin Megami Tensei V just € 49.98.

Obviously Nintendo Switch is not the only console protagonist of these unmissable offers, great occasions they also come for PlayStation and Xbox. For instance Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla And Watch Dogs: Legion are available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One respectively a € 29.98 And € 24.98. For all these consoles we will be able to find on offer too Far Cry 6 for € 49.98 And Resident Evil Village at € 29.98.

But beware, i Purchasable titles are available in limited quantities, so hurry up and don’t miss any of these opportunities.

Besides Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, other video games are available for the pre-order at really advantageous prices. Among the many we point out these titles for the PlayStation and Xbox consoles:

Hogwarts Legacy , pre-orderable at € 49.98 instead of 74,98 €.

, pre-orderable at instead of 74,98 €. Elden Ring , pre-orderable at € 49.98 instead of 70,98 €, also available for PC.

, pre-orderable at instead of 70,98 €, also available for PC. Gotham Knights , pre-orderable at € 49.98 instead of 74,98 €.

, pre-orderable at instead of 74,98 €. Strange of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, pre-orderable at € 49.98 instead of 75,98 €.

We look forward to seeing you at Milan Games Week & Cartoomics for all the other GameStop offers.