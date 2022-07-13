At Montreux Jazz, Måneskin made Stravinsky sweat

Måneskin in an interview a few hours before going on stage in the Stravinsky auditorium. Media Profile / Lematin.ch

Måneskin made us sweat during his concert at the Stravinsky Auditorium on Tuesday July 12. The Italian rock group made up of Victoria de Angelis (bass, 22), Damiano David (vocals, 23), Thomas Raggi (guitar, 21) and Ethan Torchio (drums, 21) offered one of the most energetic of this 56th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival. “A ton of Red Bull helps us be in shape the next day,” they laugh during our interview a few hours before they go on stage. Dressed in Gucci and made up to perfection at the start of the show, they ended up almost naked and full of sweat. “Damn, it’s hot”, chanted the singer in French from the second title.

If they started their performance with “Zitti e buoni” which propelled them to the rank of international stars thanks to their victory in Eurovision, this subject is now behind them, as they confided during our interview. “Of course we are happy to have won the competition, but we have found every possible way to say that we are happy. Today we are at a loss for words, both in Italian and in English”, they say with a smile.

Back to the concert. Måneskin continued with “Mammamia” and several tracks from his old albums. Not to mention reruns. In “X Factor Italia” in 2017, the quartet marked transalpine viewers with in particular “Beggin'” by The Four Seasons. Five years after its appearance on television, this song is still enjoying incredible success – on Tuesday, the public roared throughout the track. Måneskin also covered “I Wanna Be Your Dog” by The Stooges and a punk version of “Womanizer” by Britney Spears.

With Britney Spears hitmaker

“We love you Britney,” proclaimed Damiano David at the end of the performance. The group loves him so much that he decided to work with Max Martin, creator of the hit “Baby One More Time”. “We had a concert in Los Angeles and he was in the room. He came to tell us that he enjoyed the show and we decided to work together. From this collaboration was born their latest title “Supermodel”. “As of writing we were in Hollywood and noticed a huge trend of people claiming to be superstars or supermodels. There is a culture of appearances that made us laugh a lot. We decided to speak about it in a critical way, but always with irony and lightness”, explains Damiano David.

Max Martin is not the only big name in music to have fallen under the spell of the four Romans. The Rolling Stones even asked them to open for their concert in Las Vegas last November. “It was crazy! We met Mick Jagger who already knew everything about us and we talked about a lot of things. Then Keith Richards came along and told us in all honesty, “I don’t know who you are, but I’ve been told you’re awesome. And Thomas, you play the guitar really well.” It was a blessing. This moment and our concert in Rome at the Circus Maximus last week were two great moments in our career,” says Victoria de Angelis.

“Angelina Jolie is all rock’n’roll” Ethan Torchio, drummer for Måneskin

Because if you thought that Måneskin is only good for opening the shows of big artists, think again. On Saturday July 9, they performed in front of 70,000 spectators in Rome. “It was so beautiful to come home. We hadn’t played at home for about four years. And there, at the Circus Maximus with so many people, it was even better. We were surrounded by all our friends and relatives. But what a jitters!” adds the bassist. The presence of Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh may not have helped them. “It made us especially very happy to spend a little time with them before the concert. They were adorable and it must be pointed out that Angelina Jolie is absolutely rock’n’roll, right? ask the four Italians in chorus. Besides, what is rock’n’roll for them? “It’s the very definition of Thomas,” retorts Victoria de Angelis.

Another surprise during this monumental show in Italy, they played a demo “which has no title yet”. “We nicknamed it “Trastevere”, which is a district of Rome that we particularly like. We go out there often and the song was born there, ”says Thomas Raggi. As for its subject, Damiano David had a hard time describing it: “Honestly, I always think after the meaning. I write my texts and I need time to understand the different directions of the song. To see if this piece will be part of the new album on which they indicate working on it without giving more information. Will there be a feature? “You will see”, they answer, adding that they dream of collaborating with “Miley Cyrus, Fontaines DC, Rosalia or Arctic Monkeys”.

A bag with a banana as a gift

For the moment, the group is concentrating on the 76 concerts of their world tour – Måneskin will be in Zurich on April 26th. “We do this job for this reason.” During our interview, they remember some good stage memories such as the many times they received underwear. “A fan also gave me a bag with a banana,” reveals doubtful Ethan Torchio. Damiano David also talks about his “stage diving” in Belgium and Austria which he loved.