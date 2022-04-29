at only 23 years old, this unknown footballer made fun of the Portuguese

Cristiano Ronaldo is, without a doubt, one of the most influential footballers in the world, because in addition to showing incredible performances on the pitch, the Portuguese also has a very influential public image, which gives him surprising financial advantages. .

Thanks to the millions of euros he earned as a player and his lucrative advertising contracts, Cristiano was able to amass one of the most impressive fortunes in world sport, however, that does not make him the athlete the richest in the world, because this title belongs to a totally unknown young man.

This is Faiq Bolkiah, an American born footballer who defends the Brunei national team shirt. According to specialized portals, the 23-year-old is the richest footballer in the world, since his fortune is estimated at a surprising sum of 20 billion dollars.

Faiq Bolkiah is one of 17 children of Jefri Bolkiah, the brother of Muda Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei, who invested millions of euros to ensure the youngster had the best team formation in England.

However, the influence of his surname was only enough for him to play in the Thai Premier League because, unlike Cristiano Ronaldo, Bolkiah doesn’t have much football talent.

How much money does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Although Faiq’s fortune is far greater than that of Cristiano, the Manchester United player is still one of the highest paid sportsmen in the world and his assets currently exceed 500 million euros, a truly surprising figure.

In addition to having a great fortune, Cristiano Ronaldo also has a business empire with which he can guarantee the best lifestyle for his family for several generations, as the Portuguese have invested in real estate, some personal brands and a new chain. hairdressing clinics.