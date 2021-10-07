News

At Pacsun you can buy clothes in Dogecoin

Posted on
The fashion retailer for young people Pacsun will allow online shoppers to purchase clothing using Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and other cryptocurrencies thanks to a partnership with the blockchain payments provider BitPay.

What happened

Pacsun stated that, thanks to the collaboration with BitPay, it will support 11 cryptocurrencies: Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Wrapped Bitcoin, Litecoin and five stablecoins pegged to the US dollar.

Pacsun said the decision to accept payments in digital currencies was made in response to the growing desire for cryptocurrencies by the Gen Z audience, the company’s primary consumer.

Read also: Kraken, crypto that can be purchased through Apple Pay and Google Pay

Because it is important

BitPay deal with Pacsun comes just a week after the company announced a partnership with the POS provider Verifone to make cryptocurrency payments a reality at major US retailers.

Verifone’s customer list includes Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) – parent company of Taco Bell – and Whole Foods, a subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

This year, the adoption of Dogecoin as a payment option by companies has gained momentum: a report from last month, which cites data from CryptWerk, indicates that the cryptocurrency meme can now be spent at 1,704 merchants.

Price movement

At the time of publication on Wednesday, Dogecoin was up nearly 9.5% daily to $ 0.2604.

Read also: AMC will accept Dogecoin for the purchase of digital gift cards

Photo courtesy of Phillip Pessar on Flickr

