At Paris Fashion Week, these pixelated Minecraft clothes made a big impression

MODE – A “ pixelated bug “. Here is how some of the pieces from the women’s collection presented Friday, September 30 by the Spanish house Loewe were announced on the occasion of Paris Fashion Week which is being held these days in the capital.

And for good reason: in the midst of dresses adorned with giant orchids and sandals imitating exotic plants, several garments caught the eye as they seemed to come out of a completely different universe. From the video game “Minecraft” or an old “Sims” for example.

A sweatshirt, pants and a top, all adorned with patterns that seem to feature somewhat coarse pixels. All reinforced by an effect shadow » on clothes cut in such a way that the effect lasts as long as possible as the models parade in front of the cameras and the public. So much so that the American version of She wondered if the ” optical illusion “in French in the text, would be the trend of the end of the year.

To enhance its collection during its parade at Fashion Week, Loewe had installed a giant orchid near which paraded the models.

Creations straight out of the mind of Irish designer JW Anderson, who became famous for his androgynous pieces and who notably collaborated for the general public with the Japanese Uniqlo in recent years. A man very inspired by the “metaverse”, to which he has already referred several times, wondering in particular about the relationship between the Internet and nature.

As Paris Fashion Week approached, Loewe and the designer made his fans and fashion enthusiasts wait by unveiling one of the flagship models of the collection, worn by actress Zendaya. With, far from the virtual and technological spirit of the pieces mentioned above, an organic and floral dimension.

