At Piazza Affari it is still a record but what is surprising is the incredible leap of these titles

In the penultimate session of the week, the European stock exchanges resume the bullish path. Only one session is missing at the end of the first week of November. After a few days of mixed trends, today all the lists find themselves paired with very similar results. The European stock exchanges all ended the session in positive territory with increases of around half a percentage point.

Yesterday’s decision by the Fed and some European and US macroeconomic data released today weigh on the result of this day. At Piazza Affari, today there are some pleasant surprises among the titles. Three stocks have made gains that are rarely seen in the top 40 stocks on the list. In Piazza Affari it is still a record but what is surprising is the incredible leap of these titles, which rarely occur among the blue chips. These increases have counterbalanced yet another black day in a sector that is struggling to rise and that when it falls, our market spikes. Let’s find out the relevant events that happened today on the price lists and what caused them.

These data help the stock exchanges

After the Fed’s decision on rates, announced yesterday when the stock exchanges were closed in Europe, the reaction of the markets was expected today. The US Central Bank has kept interest rates steady but has announced that it will start reducing the repurchase of government bonds. What analysts have dubbed tapering. The US stock exchanges reacted well to this decision and yesterday all three major Wall Street lists closed higher.

Even the European stock exchanges reacted well to the decision of the Fed, especially they reacted well to a couple of macroeconomic data released in the morning. The decline in weekly claims for unemployment benefits in the US has given a further boost to purchases on the lists. Looking at the price chart of the Italian stock exchange, it can be seen that immediately after the disclosure of the data there is a surge in prices.

Turning to the numbers, the Euro Stoxx index at the end of the session gained 0.5%, increasingly launched towards absolute maximums. The German and London stock exchanges closed paired with a rise of 0.4%. Paris closed with a rise of 0.5%. At the time of the close of the stock exchanges of the Old Continent, the US S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices were up from all-time highs. Instead the Dow Jones lost 0.3%.

Piazza Affari closed up 0.5%, reaching a new high for the year. The Ftse Mib (INDEX: FTSEMIB) reached and exceeded 27,500 points, closing at 27,522 points. The scenario imagined by our analysts is confirmed in the article: “It rains money on many stocks in Piazza Affari, is the Christmas rally coming?”.

Among the stocks with the highest capitalization, the significant increases of Tenaris, Tim and Moncler stand out. The first stock rose by 6.2%, Tim by 4.5% and Moncler by 4%. Today on the Ftse Mib as many as 13 stocks have gained over 1%, it is a pity that the bankers have once again spliced ​​the list. The three worst blue chip stocks were Intesa Sanpaolo, Banco BPM and BPER Banca, with drops between 1.2% and 1.8%.

