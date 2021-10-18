At Quiet Place 2, Emily Blunt anticipates a “much bigger” movie from the first chapter

Originally scheduled for last March, theawaited sequel to A Quiet Place – A Quiet Place has suffered several postponements due to the pandemic and now has a release date set for April 2021.

Interviewed by People to talk about her 10 years of marriage to John Krasinski, who returns as the author and director of the new chapter, the protagonist Emily Blunt is back to talk about the project praising the work done by her husband.

“I was really excited to see what John could do with this second chapter, because he could count on the confidence gained from the first chapter.” said the actress, who in the sequel will be joined by a new entry of weight as Cillian Murphy. “It’s a much bigger movie, the world is expanded, and I can’t wait for people to see what he can accomplish as a filmmaker. “

Released in theaters in 2018, we remember it, A Quiet Place – A quiet place it turned out to be one of the great successes of that year thanks to a collection of over 340 million worldwide against an estimated budget of “only” 17 million. Set after the events of the first chapter, At Quiet Place II it will also include flashback scenes about the start of the alien invasion.

Pending release of the second installment, Paramount has already announced the development of a third A Quiet Place film.

Here you can find the official trailer for A Quiet Place II.