News

At Quiet Place 2, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt want to renegotiate: Paramount says no

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

We have seen over the last few months how much the possibility of penalizing cinemas in favor of streaming platforms has been badly digested by most directors, actors and professionals in general: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, respectively, are no exception. director and star of A Quiet Place 2.

Although the forecasts spoke of a respectable box office debut for A Quiet Place 2, in fact, Paramount’s decision was in any case to reduce the exclusivity window, sending John Krasinski’s film online to only 45 days away from its release in the hall (against the 90 usually expected).

An idea that did not make us particularly happy Krasinski and Blunt, who therefore immediately requested an adjustment of the economic agreements with the production: the two spouses are in fact quite sure that theI arrive in streaming in a short time it would push people to wait for the availability of the film in the catalogs of the platforms, inevitably reducing their earnings.

Loading...
Advertisements

A request, that of Krasinski and Blunt, promptly rejected by Paramount: at this point we will see if there will be any consequences for the relationship between the two actors and the production. To find out more about the film by the ex-star of The Office, in the meantime, here you can find the final trailer for A Quiet Place 2.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
886
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
885
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
874
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
873
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
853
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
805
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
594
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top