At Quiet Place 3? For Emily Blunt, it’s a possibility

While there are just a few days left for A Quiet Place 2 to debut in the stars and stripes, there are those who are already thinking about a third chapter in the saga directed by John Krasinski. To mention it was the wife of the director, as well as the protagonist of the second film arriving in Italian cinemas on 24 June, Emily Blunt, who put forward the hypothesis of a A Quiet Place 3.

A Quiet Place 3 is already in the thoughts of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Speaking of John Krasinski, the actress said:

“He has a lot of ideas that might work. I think he just wants to see how people respond to the next movie before fully engaging his brain in the third. But he has a couple of great ideas. “

The plot of A Quiet Place 2

After the tragic events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terror of the outside world as it continues its struggle for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that creatures that hunt using sound aren’t the only threat lurking beyond the sandpath.

In the cast of A Quiet Place Part 2 will come back again Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds And Noah Jupe, while the new entries include the names of Cillian Murphy And Brian Tyree Henry.

While the story of Part 2 will continue with the family from the first film, who will have to do without their missing father, the character (played by the director John Krasinski) will also return in the sequel thanks to a couple of flashback scenes.

