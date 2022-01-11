At Quiet Place, Michael Sarnoski was chosen to direct the spin-off

After the flat rate of Jeff Nichols, Paramount moved quickly to find a replacement to direct the next film set in the universe of At Quiet Place, the successful horror saga with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. The choice, reveals Deadline exclusively, fell on one of the most interesting rising stars of the moment, Michael Sarnoski, whose Pig starring Nicolas Cage garnered critical acclaim last season.

According to sources, John Krasinski (who directed and starred in the first two chapters, released respectively in 2018 and 2021) would have been extremely impressed with Sarnoski’s debut, to the point of wanting to put him at the top of the list of directors to meet.

At the moment, there are few details on the project, which apparently will not be a trequel, but rather one spin off based on Krasinski’s idea. The hope for Paramount is that this film will create a potential universe of At Quiet Place to focus on for years to come. Although without official confirmation, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are not expected to return to their old roles of Evelyn and Lee Abbott.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller they will produce via Platinum Dunes alongside Krasinski and his Sunday Night. The release date of the spin-off is set for March 31, 2023.