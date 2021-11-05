At Quiet Place, the gimmick with the film around | Cinema

A Quiet Place airs on Italia 2 tonight at 9.15pm and reruns tomorrow night at 11.30pm

“Gimmick” it is an untranslatable word with a thousand meanings, which in general indicates something of little value, but with a great impact that is used to attract the attention of the public (and usually convince them to buy). In wrestling, the gimmick it is, in short, the character of the wrestler, his characteristics, idiosyncrasies. In the cinema, the term can be used to indicate certain experiments that are not always successful in amplifying the experience of the room with tricks of various kinds (from Odorama to 3D), but also to refer to a film or a TV series entirely based on a single strong idea – somewhat a synonym for high concept, but with a tendency to exaggeration and paroxysm. Buried, “The film all shot in a coffin”, it was a gimmick movie. It was Hardcore Henry, “The film all shot in first person”. And so is John Krasinski’s amazing third directorial film, At Quiet Place, “The film where you don’t have to make noise”.

The risk of the gimmick film is to be satisfied with having a brilliant idea, and to try to build the whole work on that. Take another form of gimmick, the one with which Asylum continues to be successful: you really need to produce a quality work when you can distribute it with a title like Mega Shark vs. Giant Octopus, which alone is enough to sell a huge amount of Blu-ray? Often the trick is just a way to mask creative laziness, as if to say “hey, I already had the idea, I can’t think of everything!”. Luck of At Quiet Place is that John Krasinski is anything but lazy.

Not that the film doesn’t lean with all its weight on its gimmick – that is: monsters have arrived (probably aliens, fallen to Earth on the back of a meteorite) who are very ferocious, very carnivorous and completely blind. And they hear us very well, more than monsters they are auricles with paws. Humanity has been almost exterminated, civilization has collapsed and the few surviving people are forced to live with as little noise as possible. For which At Quiet Place it is a film not only almost completely devoid of dialogue, but also very slow not by artistic choice, but by the need for realism: every movement, every object placed on the ground, every breath must be carefully weighed, every step muffled and every sound dead, because monsters don’t see us, but if they hear you they decapitate you in no time.

That’s what happens, in one cold opening which presents in a nutshell all the rules of the game, to the poor younger son of the Abbott family, made up of parent 1 and parent 2 (John Krasinski, in fact, and Emily Blunt, and yes, the two are also married in real life, which certainly helped a lot during filming) and three children. Which in fact become two when little Beau is betrayed by a miniaturized NASA rocket: the sense of guilt distributed and internalized at the same time of the whole family is one of the main themes of At Quiet Place, who in the midst of these events of carnivorous monsters and shotguns also manages to devote time to the always coveted psychological study.

It is inevitable when you make a film that is high in tension, but low in action. Most of the time, At Quiet Place is a film about people who perform daily actions at half the speed they would do if there were no monsters, and who are forced to hide under a waterfall to communicate in peace and loud – one of the most liberating scenes in the film, and wisely placed when the tension of enforced silence begins to become unbearable. Krasinski has an eye for details, those that serve to give concreteness and three-dimensionality to the world: the fact that the family carefully maintains the sandy paths that allow them to walk barefoot and making the slightest noise, for example, or the lighting system used by the Abbott to communicate within their estate.

What then: will it really be them? Or did they find it uninhabited and settled there as is done in the post-apocalypse? At Quiet Place it is a park of details and of, let’s call it, mythology: it begins in medias res, with monsters that are already firmly a part of everyday life, and it tells us nothing about how the rest of the world is, or what this family of survivors did before the meteorite accident. Krasinski prefers to explain the situation in two words and then leave us at the mercy of events: more than a single narrative, At Quiet Place is a series of cartoons, and the narrative arc of the film follows the rhythms and times of everyday life, preferring to build the tension towards the end by simple accumulation of daily events.

Obviously none of this would work without a cast 100% lowered in their respective roles, because holding an entire film in four without even being able to speak is not an easy task. As mentioned, Krasinski and Blunt are a couple in the film and in life, and therefore they have no difficulty in simulating intimacy and complicity, since they are not simulating it. The real star, however, is Millicent Simmonds, a deaf-mute actress whose disability almost becomes a superpower, and who has the responsibility of representing the breaking of the balance, and therefore the pivot around which the whole film revolves; he does so with a surprising naturalness when you think that at the time he was just in his second film in his career, and is the heart of At Quiet Place more than the rest of the family (including poor Noah Jupe, the most distant of the nucleus).

It is precisely the fact that At Quiet Place have it, a heart, to represent his greatest merit. Krasinski has a great eye for horror and a great ability to manage time and tension; he could have been satisfied, and made a style exercise based entirely on not making noise. Instead he chose to tell a story, to make a film and not an experiment; and for this we will be forever, and always silently, very grateful.