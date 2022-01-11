At Ramazzini the Covid area in Internal Medicine reopens

The growth phase of the pandemic curve continues: the percentage of positivity, the number of new cases and the number of daily hospitalizations are increasing.

As of January 10 in the province of Modena, 29,709 cases of people with ongoing Covid-19 infection were ascertained (they were 12,393 on January 3, + 140%): the marked increase compared to last week is due to the integration process of positive antigenic swabs carried out from the end of December to yesterday. From this week, in fact, the data of the new positives of the day also includes the unsanitary products carried out in locations other than the drive through of the Healthcare Company. Of the active positives, 29,450 are in home isolation or in other facilities, in addition to 5,425 close contacts of confirmed cases in quarantine.

On the other hand, there are 259 (182 on January 3, + 42%) patients assisted in hospitalization in the hospitals of the province: 196 in the University Hospital, 26 in the Sassuolo hospital and 37 in the hospitals managed by Ausl, including that of Carpi. .

In response to the increase in hospitalizations of patients with Covid infection, the Usl Company has increased the number of beds in the hospital network, to support the hub hospitals that remain those of the Modena University Hospital.

The number of beds dedicated to Covid patients at Ramazzini di Carpi has risen from 10 to 14, to which a further 20 places will be added in the coming days, in the process of being activated, at the Internal Medicine department; 8 Covid beds opened on 6 January at the Vignola hospital, while those available in Sassuolo rose to 30. A further activation of 8 beds is underway at the Mirandola hospital, in the Pneumology department. To these are added the 14 of Pavullo already activated previously and the 40 post-acute places available for positive patients at the Villa Pineta facility in Gaiato di Pavullo.

The decision is linked to the epidemiological trend of the last few weeks and further additions may also be foreseen in close proximity in relation to the need for hospitalization.