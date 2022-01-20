at risk the match with Fiorentina? Fantasy football, this is what the regulation provides

Cagliari continues to be affected by Covid, with two new cases of positivity. After the round of swabs carried out, the positivity of Lykogiannis and Cavuoti emerged, which puts the match of the match against Fiorentina at risk. There are 8 positives in the Sardinian team (Cragno, Lykogiannis, Deiola, Grassi, Lovato, Bellanova, Cavuoti and Aresti), remember that with the new protocol 9 are enough to get the match moving.
Cagliari, two other Covid cases: the official press release
Here is the communication from the Sardinian club regarding the new positivity, which brings the overall count in the team group to 8.
“Cagliari Calcio announces that the health tests carried out today revealed the positivity to Covid-19 of the players Charalampos Lykogiannis and Nicolò Cavuoti: both vaccinated and placed in isolation.
The Club remains in contact with the competent health authorities “.
The rule is simple: in essence, if a match is not recovered before the next round, all the football players of the teams in question, injured and suspended included, will be able to get “6 politician”. They can, and they do not automatically get, because it comes without prejudice to freedom of choice of each individual Fantasy Football League, possibly, to wait for recoveries and calculate the day in question only afterwards.
Otherwise, and therefore recovery played before the next round, the games will be considered normally.
Finally, we remind you that nIn the case of a result decided at the table, the system will give the possibility to use the 6 ex officio but no votes will be assigned later, as, obviously, the game will not be played.