“At Sampdoria they didn’t pay me. D’Aversa didn’t know who I was”

On the difficulties encountered in Genoa

“At the age of 19 I was there in the hotel, alone, abandoned to my fate. I couldn’t stand it anymore. Every kind of deal we had was not honored. It was as if I didn’t exist. They didn’t pay me, nothing was organized, no bank account or insurance. It was an irritating situation. After training we ate in the technical center but there were only three boxes of pizza and some sweets. The coach (D’Aversa ed) didn’t even know that I’m left-handed “.

On the ‘flight’ to Holland

“I chose to protect myself and I left. I had lost faith. One day I got emotional while I was on the pitch, I called a friend of mine who was at the hotel and asked him what time was the first flight. I left Genoa at 13.30 and never came back. But I didn’t disappear as they say at Sampdoria. “

About the future

“I never thought about retiring. Everyone writes about me but nobody talks to me. I know I haven’t played football for a year and a half and it will take at least four games to get back to my rhythm. I have to get fit. I know I can do it quickly. I want to sweat and have cramps, I want to feel like I’m playing football again ”.