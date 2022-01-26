At school with Limes. Caracciolo: “Knowing how to orient yourself in today’s world is a necessity, not a choice”

The challenge between Russia and America over Ukraine concerns us very closely. However it turns out, the geopolitical balances in Europe will be more or less altered. And not only in the unlikely event of open warfare. In the end, what is at stake is whether America will continue to have the last word on Europe or whether its retreat from the Ukrainian crisis – it was only a low-profile compromise – will undermine its credibility among NATO allies and more generally. in the world. If instead it were Russia to come out badly, the geopolitical consequences would be of the opposite sign, but equally important. And the European cards would be deeply reshuffled.

The distraction of Italy is striking in all this, as if the game did not affect it. Our country emerged from World War II as part of America’s European empire, codified in NATO. A crisis of the Atlantic Alliance would deeply invest not only our geopolitical position, but our security and our economy. The election of the President of the Republic is an alibi that does not justify our inaction.

Let’s admit the mildest hypothesis to date, namely that the Russian-American tug-of-war implies severe Euro-Atlantic sanctions on Russia. Our energy interdependence with Moscow – we need its gas as Putin needs our market – and the resumption of Italian-Russian trade despite sanctions and counter-sanctions still in force make us very vulnerable on this front. And if, as a Biden threat, Russia were to be pushed out of the dollar-based trading system, the global backlash would also be perceptible at home.

It is against this background, not linked only to the current emergency, that Limes launched its School of Geopolitics and Government ( www.scuoladilimes.it ), for which registrations are open until February 28th. Open to both young graduates and public and private managers, it is an attempt to contribute to the formation of the ruling class. With the specialists of the Limes network, Italian and foreign, and with the testimonies of protagonists and decision makers from various countries, the idea is to offer those who frequent a practical knowledge, to be spent in public institutions and companies. Because knowing how to orient yourself in today’s world is a necessity, not a choice.