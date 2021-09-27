News

At Skytg24 Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto for ‘Until the last clue’

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Available from March 5 on Sky Primafila Premiere “Until the last clue” which gave Jared Leto a recent Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor. At his side in this psychological thriller two other Oscar winners: Denzel Washington and Rami Malek.

A hunt for the killer, a fight against time to stop the murders of young women. A film that is also, inevitably, a competition of skill when in the cast there are three Oscar awards such as Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto. He arrives on Sky Primafila Premiere “Until the last clue” by John Lee Hancock a film that goes beyond the classic structure of the psychological thriller, giving deep nuances to characters in search of truth. Jared Leto, candidate for recent Golden Globe as best supporting actor for this performance, is Albert Sparma, a disturbing figure accused of being the murderer of innocent victims.

deepening



JARED LETO as Jesus in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Ethereal, as always, said: “I almost fell in love with Albert Sparma, when I started to get into the character he got into my skin, I think. Often you work so hard on a film that when you finish shooting you feel relieved because maybe the experience was particularly demanding or you are very tired but at the same time there are certain aspects that you miss and this thing happens to me almost all the characters I’ve played ”.

Loading...
Advertisements

Denzel Washington he is instead a Deputy Sheriff who cannot overcome his past, because as he said: “Deke is in search of his soul. He has lost his soul and his sense of humanity, his reason for living. Also look for hope. He has always relied on external things, but now he is forced to look inside “.

deepening



RAMI MALEK, Villain in NO TIME TO DIE

Rami Malek, on the other hand, is a young Sergeant unaware of the terrible future that awaits him, even if as the actor said: “For my character, the real aim is to reach the truth and get justice at the same time. I also found similarities with the character played by Denzel because they both get stuck trying to understand what happened and to find out who they really are ”. One or more truths that will come to light only by looking carefully among the “little clues”. As the title suggests.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

411
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
407
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
232
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
229
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
221
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
218
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
216
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
215
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
181
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top