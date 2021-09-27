At Skytg24 Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto for ‘Until the last clue’

Available from March 5 on Sky Primafila Premiere “Until the last clue” which gave Jared Leto a recent Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor. At his side in this psychological thriller two other Oscar winners: Denzel Washington and Rami Malek.

A hunt for the killer, a fight against time to stop the murders of young women. A film that is also, inevitably, a competition of skill when in the cast there are three Oscar awards such as Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto . He arrives on Sky Primafila Premiere “Until the last clue” by John Lee Hancock a film that goes beyond the classic structure of the psychological thriller, giving deep nuances to characters in search of truth. Jared Leto, candidate for recent Golden Globe as best supporting actor for this performance, is Albert Sparma, a disturbing figure accused of being the murderer of innocent victims.

JARED LETO as Jesus in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Ethereal, as always, said: “I almost fell in love with Albert Sparma, when I started to get into the character he got into my skin, I think. Often you work so hard on a film that when you finish shooting you feel relieved because maybe the experience was particularly demanding or you are very tired but at the same time there are certain aspects that you miss and this thing happens to me almost all the characters I’ve played ”.

Denzel Washington he is instead a Deputy Sheriff who cannot overcome his past, because as he said: “Deke is in search of his soul. He has lost his soul and his sense of humanity, his reason for living. Also look for hope. He has always relied on external things, but now he is forced to look inside “.