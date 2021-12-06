at TGA 2021 four new games will be announced available at launch – Nerd4.life

During the The Game Awards 2021 will be announced four new titles which will be available at launch in the subscription Xbox Game Pass for PC. To give the news was Microsoft itself, so we can consider it as more than reliable.

Microsoft basically pretended to steal an internal email from Melissa McGamepass, which talks about the four games. Above you can read: “During The Game Awards we will be announcing four additional titles that will be from launch on Game Pass for PC, in addition to our already huge lineup!“

Unfortunately, as you can see, there are no hints whatsoever as to what these four titles might be, unless you try to decipher them from the length of the “Redacted”. So we just have to wait for The Game Awards 2021 to get to know them. The event, led by Geoff Keighley, will be held between the night of Thursday 9 and Friday 10 December, at 2:00 o’clock. It should consist of an approximately one hour pre-show and a two hour show.

The PC games that will be included at launch in the Xbox Game Pass in the coming months, known so far, are: Total War: Warhammer 3, Redfall, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, Atomic Heart, Slime Rancher 2, A Plague Tale Requiem, Starfield , Pupperazzi, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, Replaced, Somerville, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising and Scorn