At the 2022 World Cup, the hour of the outcome of the group stage has come

GROUP A

The Netherlands need only one point on Tuesday against already eliminated hosts Qatar to finish top as the battle looks uncertain between Ecuador and Senegal, still in the race. A draw would qualify the South American team, which is worried about its captain Enner Valencia, co-top scorer of the tournament (3 goals) and injured in the right knee. Opposite, the African champions must win to qualify.

GROUP B

Virtually qualified, England are aiming for first place in the group with a victory on Tuesday in the derby against Wales, last but who can qualify if they win. At the same time, Iran, 2nd, and the United States, 3rd, face each other for the second time in a World Cup in a match with crucial sporting stakes, in a burning political context. Team Melli can obtain a first historic ticket for the round of 16 if it wins against the historic enemy that the Islamic Republic accuses of stirring up protest in the country. But a defeat would mean elimination.

GROUP C

Argentina will qualify by winning Wednesday against Poland, in the lead with 4 points. But a multitude of scenarios are possible: Saudi Arabia, surprise winners of the Albiceleste on the inaugural day, must prevail over Mexico, last with a unit, to dream of a new exploit and a qualification historical. A draw combined with an Argentine defeat would also suffice. Even the Mexicans can pass if they beat the Saudis and Messi’s teammates lose to the Poles.

GROUP D

France, reigning world champion and first qualified for the Qatari tournament by beating Denmark (2-1), will rotate its squad on Wednesday against Tunisia. But the Tunisians, last with one point, can accompany the Blues if they beat the French “hairdressers” and the Australia-Denmark match ends in a draw. The Danes, third, must beat the Australians and hope for a draw or a French victory in the other match to reach the round of 16.

GROUP E

Germany will once again play their qualification against Costa Rica on Thursday, but their destiny is no longer in their hands. They desperately need a win against goalkeeper Keylor Navas’ side – who conceded seven goals against Spain – hoping Japan don’t shine too brightly against La Roja. Leading the group with 4 points and in a very favorable tie, the Spaniards only need a draw.

GROUP F

With a narrow victory against Canada and a defeat against Morocco, Belgium will play their qualification Thursday during a stressful clash against Croatia, first of the group and finalist of the World Cup in Russia. A success and the Red Devils will be in the round of 16. A defeat would mean elimination and, in the event of a draw, their fate would be in Morocco’s hands. With four points, the Atlas Lions face Canada, already eliminated, and can logically dream of joining the top-16 of the tournament, as in 1986. The Croats can settle for a draw to pass.

GROUP G

Brazil, qualified after their victory against Switzerland, will aim for first place in the group on Friday against Cameroon, third after saving a draw against Serbia on Monday. Against the Nati, the Seleção again showed their defensive rigor and that they could win without Neymar, injured in the right ankle. Switzerland, second with three points, will have to validate their ticket against Serbia, who have only one point after two matches.

GROUP H

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, qualified after their victory against Uruguay, faces South Korea on Friday. Ghana, second in the group, must secure their place in the round of 16 in an unmissable meeting against Uruguay, who beat the Black Stars in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup. The situation is complicated for Korea South and Uruguay, but both teams can still qualify.