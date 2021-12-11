At the age of 50 to keep health and physique at the top, better to run or walk, experts reveal

It is true that “it is never too late”. However, if at the age of 50 we jump into the head to recover the physical exercise we have never done, we better be careful. It can also be done but the right precautions must be taken. This is because the body produces less testosterone, muscles lose mass and elasticity and tend to shorten. In addition, the pressure rises and the weight tends to increase. So how do you get started running or walking? Well, the important thing is to go step by step. So, at the age of 50 to keep health and physique at the top, whether it is better to run or walk, the experts reveal. Of course, you can take long walks, even at a brisk pace, up to 7 km per hour. In this case, the body of a fifty-year-old, barring pathologies, can keep up. This is different if you decide to run. In this case, patience must prevail. That is, we need to know that we can’t start right away.

The advice of experienced coaches is to have a cautious approach to running. That is, it must be based on alternating between running and walking. This is because starting to run at 50 means not only having to deal with our fat mass. In fact, the following also come into play: cardiac capacity and coordination of movements. So, to run, you need to follow a specific and, as mentioned, prudent program.

The beginning must be very mild, made up of an alternation between walking and running. That is, it starts with 1 or 2 minutes of walking, followed by 30 seconds of running. All this, for a total of 15/20 minutes of activity. Only progressively, can the running part be increased at the expense of walking. So, you can get to do: 1 minute of running + 1 minute of walking. Then: 3 or 4 minutes of running and 1 of walking, until you reach 15 minutes of running and 5 minutes of walking.

How to run and how to walk at 50

The aforementioned activity can take place 3 or 4 times a week. So, within a couple of months, always good health permitting, you can run for 20-30 consecutive minutes. However, the walking part is always fundamental, because it allows you to keep physical exhaustion under control. Therefore, walking allows you to recover from the effort, keeping the heart rate around 110-120 bpm. We must avoid reaching 160 bpm, which would strain our body too much, if not trained.

In order to run, it is also important to consider other aspects. For example, care should be taken not to force the heel too hard on the ground and to maintain good arm movement. Then, you need to stretch, before and after the run, to lighten the muscles. In addition, always accompany physical activity with a correct diet. This is because running with excessive fat mass weighs down the heart and is bad for your health.

