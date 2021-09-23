«At the auditions he doesn’t say I’m his mother» Photo

Has twenty years and he wants to do it with his own strength Mia Threapleton, Kate Winslet’s daughter. The girl also chose an acting career and is the star of a “Shadows” by Carlo Lavagna, a “coming-of-age thriller” dystopian, produced by Andrea Paris and Matteo Rovere. As the Independent reports, she already has a bright future as an interpreter. Mom is proud of her and points out that Mia never reveals that she is her daughter during auditions.

Mia made her big screen debut playing with her mother at the age of 14 in “The Rules of Chaos”. With her Lola Petticrew, for the character of her sister Alex. For My Threapleton, daughter of the Oscar-winning actress and English director Jim Threapleton, Shadows’s script was the first one I got out of school. An important step in the journey as an actress that she has decided to undertake since she was 10 years old.

When Mum Kate got the part she said to go on safe. Mia doesn’t see the possible comparison with Kate Winslet as a problem: «It doesn’t put pressure on me to have a mother like her. Her career is fantastic and she is incredibly good at what she does, I am thrilled that someone can compare us, but for me she is just my mom ».

Last updated: Saturday 24 April 2021, 7.45pm



