at the Bassani library live performance by Eva de Adamo

BASSANI LIBRARY – Friday 22 October 2021 at 9 pm in the auditorium hall (via Grosoli 42 Barco – Ferrara)


It will be a live sound performance by Eva de Adamo entitled ‘Iceland: the sound of water’ to open, Friday 22 October 2021 at 9 pm, the review ‘Wandering tales on the wave of music’ in the auditorium of the Bassani di Barco municipal library (via Grosoli 42, Ferrara).

On the program a performance made of sounds and images of water, a work born from a trip to Iceland in August 2020, by the artist and queer performer Eva De Adamo.

The evening is at Free admission (with green pass and mask)

THE CARD (by the organizers)

Traveling with the ears more attentive than the eyes. The sound of the water. The roar of Geyser, the puff of the Hverir solfatara, the babbling boiling of the mud, the rhythmic roar of the waterfalls, the notes of Eva Sassi Croce’s beloved geothermal pools.

The complete program of cultural events in the municipal libraries of Ferrara on the page: http://archibiblio.comune.fe.it



iceland eva de adamo bibl bassani 22oct2021

