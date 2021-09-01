At the beginning nobody wanted me, they said I had a body outside the box – Corriere.it

from Valerio Cappelli

VENICE Alba Rohrwacher is the actress of the Festivals. And he brings two to the Mostra, by two female directors: Maggie Gillenhaal and Laura Bispuri. Fiorentina, 42, wanted to be an acrobat in the circus as a child, she grew up in the countryside with her German beekeeper father who made him discover Bach. Her sister is director Alice, who is used to prizes too. Alba pierces the screen with her so un-Italian face, with her grace covered with a sort of second innocence but which hides a subtle restlessness that she transmits to the women she plays, all with a dilemma, a fracture. The director of your dreams? “Kubrick”.

Venice, Cannes, Berlin …

“I am linked to all three festivals in a different way, it is always a bit like being part of a small band of soldiers who, armed with the most beautiful clothes, go to unveil, and defend, the work done”.

Your first time at the Lido?

«It was 2004, I had participated in a short film by Soldini and at Love found by Mazzacurati. I arrived with a friend and I don’t know how I found myself on the red trappeto at three in the afternoon, pulling my trolley behind me. We couldn’t find the exit and walked it all the way through. An absurd, clumsy, movie scene. Luckily the carpet was still deserted and few noticed the two girls with the suitcase, ended up with emotion where they shouldn’t have been ».

“In 2014 with Hungry Hearts, it is perhaps the first time that I have been able to rejoice “without shadows”, I have been really happy and I have not been afraid of being so. I didn’t feel inadequate or wrong. Full of gratitude for a film I had worked on with love, directed by my partner, Saverio Costanzo ».

Now she wears a leopard print in Laura Bispuri’s film…

“Neither The peacock’s paradise I am a bit clumsy, fragile, I never feel really comfortable. The film tells of a long family lunch, apparently normal, were it not for a small big event that questions all certainties … This is our third film together. With Laura, it’s like coming home after a great trip. And the home can be anywhere. He knows how to lead me, how to take my soul to places still unknown to me ».

Then it’s Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut.

"I was fascinated by its delicacy. We entered the world of Elena Ferrante. The Lost Daughter, from the novel The dark daughter that I already knew. The script is gorgeous and scary. In the novel all the characters are Italian and at a certain point a couple of foreigners appear. Maggie reversed roles and in an English-speaking film I became the foreigner, the Italian traveler ».

Is there more intimacy and complicity in shooting with female directors or is it the people who make the difference?

“I believe that the difference is made by different humanity, rather than by genders. Among the female directors I have worked with there are special people and ending up in their fantasy was a sweet journey, always somehow familiar ».

She said the beginnings were not easy and many tried to discourage her.

“Kate Winslet talked about how some teachers had discouraged her. I too have met people who made me understand that there was no room for me, for my unconventional physicality, in Italian cinema. When I was twenty, when I was looking for an agent, on a couple of occasions the answer was the same: I was not made for the cinema ».

“After a meeting, I looked at the white skirt I bought for the occasion. I have this image: my gaze lowering, I was probably crying. But in the afternoon I went to the theater, where I was rehearsing a show, and I realized that my joy was there. A job, even if very small, I had. And that was enough for me ».

Stardom was once linked to mystery, today to sharing. Is it something about actresses or rather influencers?

“Today it all seems upside down. If before it was linked to an inaccessibility, a distance and the imagination was fueled by what was unknown and therefore unattainable, now extreme sharing makes everything close and almost controllable. I no longer know if there is a possibility of stardom ».

Which Venice films would you like to see?

“Those Italians, all authors whom I respect, and then Jane Campion, Almodovar, Pablo Larrain, my friend Thomas Kruithof and many others. The program is beautiful, and finally we are back in the room together, among strangers … Just the idea of ​​letting myself go to the gaze of a director, of seeing a film with many other spectators in the mystery of the room seems like a dream to me ».