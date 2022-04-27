“At the Bernabéu we are going to do something magical”

2022-04-26

The real Madrid lost by the minimum (4-3) after putting himself on several occasions with two goals behind this Tuesday against Manchester City in the first leg of the semifinals of the Champions League, for which his striker Karim Benzema, author of two goals , highlighted: “We never lowered our arms”.

How much was missing! Karim Benzema makes a Panenka penalty in Manchester City vs Real Madrid

“Losing is never good, but we are excited about this Champions League and the most important thing is that we never give up,” declared a Real Madrid team that was already in very difficult situations in the previous knockout rounds against Paris SG and Chelsea.