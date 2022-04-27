“At the Bernabéu we are going to do something magical”
2022-04-26
The real Madrid lost by the minimum (4-3) after putting himself on several occasions with two goals behind this Tuesday against Manchester City in the first leg of the semifinals of the Champions League, for which his striker Karim Benzema, author of two goals , highlighted: “We never lowered our arms”.
“Losing is never good, but we are excited about this Champions League and the most important thing is that we never give up,” declared a Real Madrid team that was already in very difficult situations in the previous knockout rounds against Paris SG and Chelsea.
The tie will be decided in Madrid next Wednesday, May 4: “Now we have to go to the Bernabeú, we will need the fans more than ever and we are going to do something magical”, predicted the French striker, who has scored 14 goals this season in the Champions League.
Asked about the penalty shot that made it the final 4-3, which Benzema shot Panenka-style after missing two penalties a week ago against Osasuna, the Frenchman explained: “If you don’t take penalties you’ll never miss; It’s a mental thing and I have a lot of confidence in myself.”