At the Buddusò quarries the project that transforms granite waste into a resource

Transforming granite waste from pollutants into a resource, to make extraction more sustainable for the area.

This is the ambitious LIFE REGS II project underway at the Buddusò granite quarries, funded by the European Community and led by professor Carmela Vaccaro of the Department of Environmental and Prevention Sciences of the University of Ferrara.
“The objective of LIFE REGS II (REcycling of Granite Scraps II) is to create an innovative technology with which, starting from granite scraps, that is, from residual waste from mining, it is possible to produce melting minerals for the ceramic industry – explains Vaccaro -. The expected results are important: the removal of 47,000 tons of granite scraps and the re-naturalization of 10 hectares of landscape, 200 tons of CO2 not emitted “.

The project is part of the paths promoted by the European Union for the Green Deal for a safer and more sustainable supply of industrial minerals and critical raw materials.

“The skills we bring from Unife are aimed at making the recovery of granite waste advantageous and sustainable for the industry. For example, alkaline feldspar, ingredients of ceramic bodies, quartz, used for solar panels, and other elements useful contained in the accessory minerals that can acquire value for extraction purposes “, add Federico Spizzo and Elena Marocchino of the Department of Physics and Earth Sciences of Unife.

LIFE-REGS II also provides for “the recovery of the land occupied by landfills, the redesign of the landscape and the renaturalization of the recovered areas, to use them for the enhancement of the archaeological park located near the extraction pole, characterized by nuragic and pre-nuragic sites”.

“Crucial is the creation of profitable and lasting collaborations between science, companies and public authorities, which can promote the exportability of the model in other Italian and European sites, with the ultimate goal of creating and enhancing new opportunities to preserve resources for future generations “, concludes Vaccaro.

