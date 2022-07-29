Entertainment

At the Cannes Film Festival, Shakira also climbed the steps

Shakira was on the Cannes red carpet on Wednesday May 25.
CINEMA – The Cannes Film Festival is not reserved for actresses. And that, Shakira reminded us of this Thursday, May 25. The music star, like the Italian rockers of Maneskin, climbed the steps on the Croisette.

The interpreter of WakaWaka went to the screening of the new feature film presented out of competition by Australian director Baz Luhrmann. This is the flamboyant biopic about Elvis Presley, played on screen by Austin Butler.

On this occasion, the Colombian singer appeared on the red carpet in a very elegant black dress close to the body, with a strapless neckline. As accessories, a delicate pair of opera gloves.

And around her neck, a discreet silver necklace.

Proof that music and cinema are one at Cannes. A nod to Baz Luhrmann’s new film and its hero, Elvis Presley. From his childhood in Memphis to his first hits, passing through his residence in Las Vegas, his drug addiction and the collapse of his marriage… The film leaves nothing to chance in the singer’s life, especially not the one of its famous facets: its suggestive hips. A swaying that we can find, on our French screens, on June 22.

