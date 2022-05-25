Entertainment

At the Cannes Film Festival, Shakira also climbed the steps

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

CINEMA – The Cannes Film Festival is not reserved for actresses. And that, Shakira reminded us of this Thursday, May 25. The music star, like the Italian rockers of Maneskin, climbed the steps on the Croisette.

The interpreter of WakaWaka went to the screening of the new feature film presented out of competition by Australian director Baz Luhrmann. This is the flamboyant biopic about Elvis Presley, played on screen by Austin Butler.

On this occasion, the Colombian singer appeared on the red carpet in a very elegant black dress close to the body, with a strapless neckline. As accessories, a delicate pair of opera gloves.

And around her neck, a discreet silver necklace.

Proof that music and cinema are one at Cannes. A nod to Baz Luhrmann’s new film and its hero, Elvis Presley. From his childhood in Memphis to his first hits, passing through his residence in Las Vegas, his drug addiction and the collapse of his marriage… The film leaves nothing to chance in the singer’s life, especially not the one of its famous facets: its suggestive hips. A swaying that we can find, on our French screens, on June 22.

See also on The HuffPost: While Cannes celebrates cinema, cinema attendance does not go up

Source link

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Related Articles

The Adam Project, what it is about, actors, characters and how to watch on Netflix | The Adam Project | Ryan Reynolds | Movies | Videos | TV Tokens | nnda nnlt | FAME

4 mins ago

The reason revealed, here’s why Messi would not have appreciated Mbappé’s extension

5 mins ago

10 actors whose parents are just as or more famous than them

15 mins ago

Austin Butler Finally Addresses Vanessa Hudgens Breakup 2 Years Later

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button