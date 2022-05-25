At the Cannes Film Festival, Shakira also climbed the steps

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Shakira was on the Cannes red carpet on Wednesday May 25.

CINEMA – The Cannes Film Festival is not reserved for actresses. And that, Shakira reminded us of this Thursday, May 25. The music star, like the Italian rockers of Maneskin, climbed the steps on the Croisette.

The interpreter of WakaWaka went to the screening of the new feature film presented out of competition by Australian director Baz Luhrmann. This is the flamboyant biopic about Elvis Presley, played on screen by Austin Butler.

On this occasion, the Colombian singer appeared on the red carpet in a very elegant black dress close to the body, with a strapless neckline. As accessories, a delicate pair of opera gloves.