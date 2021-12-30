At the Caselle airport, the first plant in Italy to produce electricity from hydrogen

Snam, through its subsidiary Renovit, and Sagat, manager of Turin Caselle Airport, have signed an agreement for the construction of a plant capable of producing electricity from hydrogen.

The first in Italy in terms of size and type.

This is a 1.2 MW cogeneration plant, as part of the ‘Torino Green Airport’ project, which can be powered with variable percentages of hydrogen mixed with natural gas for the combined generation of electrical and thermal energy. The installation of the fuel cell is expected in the second quarter of 2023.

The fuel cell that will be built at Turin Airport is designed and developed by Snam’s Hydrogen Business Unit in partnership with the American Fuel Cell Energy. “Hydrogen – explains Snam CEO Marco Alverà – will play a key role in pursuing the goal of net zero emissions in many sectors, including airport and port infrastructures”. “With this agreement – he underlines – we supply the Turin airport an effective and innovative energy solution capable of immediately reducing emissions and integrating increasing quantities of hydrogen to achieve carbon neutrality ». “The implementation of this solution – comments the managing director of Torino Airport Andrea Andorno – represents the flagship project of our Torino Green Airport sustainability program, announced last July and which brings together all the sustainability initiatives of the airport, aimed at reduction of consumption and environmental emissions, confirming our concrete commitment in this direction ». “In Snam – says the Manager – we have found the right partner for the realization of an innovative project, which immediately contributes to the creation of the demand for clean energy such as hydrogen and other gaseous carriers from certified renewable sources”. The project will also allow Sagat to “anticipate the goal of zeroing emissions compared to 2050”. The fuel cell system, capable of producing up to 1.2 MWh of electricity and 840 kWh of heat per hour, can be powered with mixed hydrogen, up to 40% by volume, with natural gas, with the “substantial cancellation “of particulate emissions and a saving of Co2 emissions equal to 1,630 tons per year, equivalent to 1 million car journeys on the Turin center-airport section. The value of the operation is “approximately 14 million euros”.